Sharon A. Heymers PITTSFORD - Sharon A. Heymers, 75, died unexpectedly, Nov. 15, 2018, at UVM Medical Center. She was born July 17, 1943, in Rutland, the daughter of James and Laura (Heath) Keefe. She was a 1960 graduate of Rutland High School. She married Jon M. Heymers in Rutland Dec. 14, 1979. Survivors include her husband, of Pittsford; four children Kurt Hymers, of Tucson, Arizona, Scott Juiffre, of Fulda, Germany, Jim Juiffre, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, Christine Gates, of Proctor; a sister, Marilyn Eno, of Rutland; seven grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Thomas Keefe. Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at Clifford Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
