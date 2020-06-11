Sharon Anne Smith WEST RUTLAND — Sharon (Fredette) Smith, 72, of West Rutland passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her family, after a courageous four-year battle with brain cancer. Sharon was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Nov. 30, 1947, the daughter of Shirley M. (White) and William F. Fredette Sr. Sharon attended St. Peter School and graduated from Mount St. Joseph Academy in 1965. On Dec. 4, 1965, she married Larry R. Smith. They purchased their home in West Rutland, Vermont, where they had been for 53 years. Sharon stayed at home and was a homemaker to their two children, Jacqueline and Jessica. She spent this time sewing, cooking and getting her daughters to countless music and dance lessons and school functions. In 1973, she started her career in the grocery and personnel department with the First National grocery store. She transitioned to the Grand Union where she worked for 33 years. She retired in 2006 and spent time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved cooking, gardening, celebrating birthdays and the holidays. Her kitchen was the “short order kitchen,” always open, and she would fix you whatever you wanted. Her most remembered treats were chocolate chip cookies, carrot cake and dinner rolls, all from scratch. If there was a birthday, she was the cake lady and the house was where we would celebrate. Everyone was welcome, friends, family and neighbors. She was known to everyone as “Grammie.” She leaves behind her husband, Larry, of 54 years; children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: daughter Jacqueline Lockwood and husband Roy of Tinmouth, Vermont, daughter Jessica and husband Fron Grabowski of West Rutland, Vermont; her grandchildren, Kyle Guyette and wife Ashley of West Rutland, Francis and William Grabowski; great-grandchildren, Alexa and Gabriel Guyette; her brothers, Donald Fredette and wife Lisa of Grafton, New Hampshire, Gary Fredette and wife Cindy of Lyme, New Hampshire, and William Fredette Jr. of Walpole, New Hampshire; nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held Monday, June 15, 2020, from 10:30 to 12:30 at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, followed by her funeral service at 1 p.m. at St. Peter Church in Rutland. Officiating will be Rev. Thomas Houle, OFM Cap. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.