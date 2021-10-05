Sharon L. Brown BENSON — The memorial service for Sharon L. Brown, 75, who died Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, was held Saturday, Oct. 2, at United Church of Benson. The Rev. Jeremy Ashton, pastor, officiated. The organist was Carol Richards. Burial followed in Fairview Cemetery. A celebration of life took place at her residence. Memorial contributions may be made to Homeward Bound Humane Society, 236 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home in Fair Haven.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.