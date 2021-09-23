Sharon L. Brown BENSON — Sharon L. Brown, 75, of Benson and Wells, died unexpectedly Sunday evening, Sept. 19, 2021, at her residence in Benson. She was born on June 22, 1946, in Rutland, the daughter of Edward Orin and Margaret (Mott) Hewes. Sharon grew up in Benson, graduating from Fair Haven Union High School class of 1964. She married Norman V. Brown Sr. on Dec. 31, 1964. Sharon was employed for 15 years by the United States Postal Service, the last several years as the Wells Postmaster prior to her retirement. She also owned and operated Sharon Brown Real Estate in Wells for many years and was a school bus driver for many years. She was a member of United Church of Benson, Modern Woodman of America and the Red Mountain Order of Eastern Star. She was a Sunday school teacher at Wells Methodist Church. Sharon served the town of Wells for many years as a lister, on the Planning Commission and as a Select Board member. She enjoyed gardening, doing ceramics and giving ceramics lessons. She, along with her husband, co-founded Wells Pond Mountain Riders Snowmobile Club. Survivors include a son, Norman V. Brown Jr., and a daughter, Colleen Hoard, both of Benson; four grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah and Daric Brown and Tegan Hoard; five great-grandchildren, Henry, Normandie, Gunner, Caleb and Libby; three sisters, Barbara Nolan, of Averill, Serena Williams, of East Poultney, and Michele Mason, of East Middlebury; a brother, Robert O. Hewes, of East Poultney; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Norman V. Brown Sr., on March 8, 2019; and a brother, Edward L. Hewes, in 2020. A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the United Church of Benson. Graveside services will be in the Fairview Cemetery. Following the burial, there will be a celebration of Sharon’s life. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Homeward Bound Humane Society, 236 Boardman St., Middlebury, VT 05753.
