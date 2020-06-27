Sharon W. Mooney RUTLAND — Sharon W. Mooney, 84, died June 24, 2020, at Mountain View Center. She was born in Canaan, New Hampshire, Jan. 22, 1936, daughter of Leslie and Madelene (Foley) Mooney. Sharon moved to Rutland in 2014 from Portland, Maine, where she was a hairdresser. She was predeceased by a sister, Jane Mooney of Rutland. She is survived by a sister, Cecelia Ann Mooney of Rutland. Private burial will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery in Enfield, New Hampshire. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
