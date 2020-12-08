Sharon Y. Griffith DANBY — Sharon Y. Griffith, 83, died Dec. 1, 2020, of Parkinson's disease. She was born Dec, 9, 1936, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the daughter of Vernon and Helen Lueck Currier. Mrs. Griffith worked on a ranch in Montana and later, in banking, at Vermont Country Store and Orvis. She enjoyed gardening, painting, crafts, sewing, leather work and braided rugs. She also enjoyed country music and the Beach Boys. Survivors include her husband, Tom Griffith of Danby; children, Linda Burton of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Melissa Reed of Arlington; her brother, Jeff Currier of Naples, Florida; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are by Brewster-Shea Funeral Home in Manchester Center. For online condolences, visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com.
