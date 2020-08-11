Shaun Merle Litchfield RUTLAND — Shaun Merle Litchfield, age 59, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland, following a courageous battle with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Shaun was born in Rutland on Oct. 16, 1960. He was the son of Lyle Litchfield and Doris (Christian) Litchfield. He had been a resident of Rutland since 2017, moving there from Bristol. Shaun is survived by his mother, Doris Downs of Middlebury; one daughter, Jessica K. Friend (Matt); a sister, Callie Litchfield of Middlebury; and two brothers, Mark Litchfield (Janet) of St. Albans and Rob Litchfield (Samantha) of South Burlington. He is also survived by four beloved grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Shaun grew up on the family dairy farm in Shoreham. He attended elementary school in Shoreham and graduated with the Middlebury Union High School class of 1978. He began working part time at Middlebury College as a chef in Food Services in 1977. Shaun retired in 2017 after a 40-year career with the college. While at Middlebury College, he served in management positions and enjoyed catering special events at both the Middlebury and Bread Loaf campuses. Shaun was an avid sports fan, and a repository of statistics related to his favorite teams and players. From a young age, he followed the Boston Red Sox and loved going to Fenway Park to experience the excitement first hand. He also enjoyed playing the guitar, often with his brother, Mark. He was voracious reader (Clive Cussler his favorite author), and a wordsmith who found humor in the idiosyncrasies of the English language. Shaun looked forward to attending family gatherings, and proudly watched his grandchildren, nieces and nephews participate in various sports, gymnastics and dance recitals. A private graveside committal service and burial will take place at a later date in the family lot in Mountain View Cemetery in Orwell. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in his memory to the ALS Association, Northern New England Chapter. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
