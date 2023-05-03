Shawn B. Hayes RUTLAND — Shawn Brian Hayes, 56 of Rutland, died unexpectedly Friday morning April 28, 2023. He was born on June 9, 1966 in Rutland the son of Joyce Underwood and Clayton John Hayes. Shawn grew up in Rutland where he was an entrepreneur, starting several companies including the Fish Whisperer Guide Service. He loved being on the water and fishing and truly enjoyed teaching and guiding people fishing. His family always had fish to eat. Survivors include a daughter Casey Hayes, his mother Joyce Underwood all of Rutland, his father Clayton Hayes of Sandgate, 2 grandchildren Kaia and Roux, several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his dog and loving companion “toto” A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT
