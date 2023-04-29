Shawn B. Hayes RUTLAND TOWN — Shawn Brian Hayes, 56 of Rutland Town died unexpectedly Friday morning April 28, 2023 at his residence. Services are pending with the Aldous Funeral Home. 44 North Main St, Rutland, VT
Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 3:42 am
