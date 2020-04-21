Shawn "Hova" Patrick Horvath RUTLAND — Shawn “Hova” Patrick Horvath, 33, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 18, 2020. A complete obituary will appear in the Rutland Herald at a later date. Services are pending with the Aldous Funeral Home.
Updated: April 21, 2020 @ 12:22 am
