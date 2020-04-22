Shawn "Hova" Patrick Horvath RUTLAND — Shawn “Hova” Patrick Horvath, 33, died unexpectedly Saturday, April 18, 2020. He was born on June 24, 1986, in Rutland, the son of Christopher and Pamela (Brewer) Horvath. Shawn grew up in Rutland graduating from the Rutland High School in 2004, where he was a tri-scholar athlete, playing baseball, basketball and football. He also played American Legion Baseball. Shawn started attending college at Eastern Connecticut State University and transferred to Castleton State College, where he played baseball. He graduated in 2010 with a degree in criminal justice. He was employed several area companies, including Farrell Distributing, Fomula Ford and most recently Aldi’s. Shawn loved playing softball and was on several area teams. He was a sports fanatic and fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants and Boston Celtics. Survivors include his parents of Rutland; his brother and best friend, Kyle Horvath; and his fiancée, Anna Morale; maternal grandmother, Elizabeth Brewer Kipp and her husband Stephen of Rutland; paternal grandparents Lou “Papa” and Patricia Mullin Bellany of Rutland; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; and so many friends. He was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Robert Brewer Sr., in 1994; and his paternal grandfather, Robert Horvath, in 1980. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763.
