Shawn M. Hayes RUTLAND — Shawn Michael Hayes, 35, died March 5, 2022, at Albany, New York, Medical Center, following a brief illness. He was born Dec. 3, 1986, in Rutland, the son of Virginia A. (Brown) and Robert B. Hayes Sr. He graduated from West Rutland High School. Mr. Hayes enjoyed playing basketball, fishing, hunting, watching sports, especially the Cowboys and Yankees. Survivors include his parents; two sisters, Jamie Goodwin, of Poultney, Tracy Hayes, of Fair Haven; a brother, Robert Hayes Jr., of Castleton; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, and two great-nieces. He was predeceased by his grandparents; and a sister, Helen M. Brown, in 2012. The funeral service will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at Aldous Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery.
