Shawn P. Flanders AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, Shawn P. Flanders, adoring husband of Shelly L. Hogan and loving father of two children, Callie and Caleb, passed away suddenly at the age of 44. Shawn was born on Jan. 21, 1976, in Rutland City, Vermont, to Lawrence and Mary Ann Flanders. He received his associate degree at Champlain College and was working toward completing his bachelor’s degree in computer science at the same academic institution at the time of his death. Shawn’s brilliant career in media, technology and data analytics spanned several states, including Connecticut, Massachusetts and Texas. His innovative work with AECOM and TXDoT awarded him many accolades and much well-deserved recognition. Shawn loved being a tour guide to guests in his beloved chosen home of Austin, Texas. He also enjoyed many a Mexican martini, hiking, bourbon, tacos, and hanging out in, or near, any body of water. His love for all things fun remains unparalleled. Shawn and his adoring wife, Shelly, shared passions for local live music, camping, cats, tattoos, scary movies, the nightlife and food of Austin - the list goes on and on. Shawn was known for his bright sense of humor, goofy jokes, stellar dance moves, never-ending random song lyrics, his infectious laugh, his love of the ocean, and his profoundly kind and compassionate spirit. Shawn was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence, and his mother, Mary Ann. He is survived by his wife, Shelly; his two children, Callie and Caleb; his sister, Lisa; his niece and nephew, Regan and Logan; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. A loving memorial for Shawn will be placed in Vermont. Cards and donations toward his memorial may be sent to: 2110 West Slaughter Lane, Suite 107, Number 645, Austin, TX 78748.
