Shawn P. Horvath RUTLAND — The memorial service for Shawn Patrick “Hova” Horvath, 33, who died Saturday, April 18, 2020, will be held 11 a.m. Friday, July 17, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. A Celebration of Life will follow from noon to 3 p.m. at the Loyal Order of Moose Club. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Aldous Funeral Home.
