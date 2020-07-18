Shawn P. "Hova" Horvath rites RUTLAND — The memorial service for Shawn Patrick “Hova” Horvath, 33, who died Saturday, April 18, 2020, was held Friday, July 17, at Grace Congregational United Church of Christ. The Rev. Holly Ross officiated. The organist was Alastair Stout. A poem was read by Kait Stevens. Eulogies were by Larry Sharon, David Brewer and Kyle Horvath. An open house followed at the Moose Club. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society Inc., 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home.
