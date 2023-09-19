Shawn R. Holden RUTLAND — Shawn R. Holden, 59, of Rutland and Winter Haven, FL passed away September 15, 2023 at his home. He was born in Rutland July 8, 1964 the son of Gordon and Clarice (McMahon) Holden. Shawn was owner/operator of Holden Memorials of Clarendon. He enjoyed his spring fishing and fall hunting. He finally got his dream car and went to couple of shows and was so excited when he won a trophy. He made annual trips to OBX with his good friends. Winter time he and his wife would head south to their home in Winter Haven FL. He made friends where ever he went. Always smiling and and could make anyone laugh. Surviving are his wife Kelly (Hotchkiss)Holden of Rutland, one sister, Melissa Holden (Tim) of Clarendon, one brother Aaron Holden (Henrica) of Granby, CT, brother in law Todd Hotchkiss (Lisa) and nephews Dylan and Dalton Hotchkiss, Nicholas and Christopher Holden and Ryan Holden. He was pre-deceased by his parents. Visiting hours will be held Friday September 22, 2023 from 10:30 to 12:00pm at Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Burial will follow in Danby Scottsville Cemetery in Danby. Contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Assn. -Hospice or to the Moffitt Cancer Center, in Tampa, FL
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.