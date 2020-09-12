Sheila A. Durrum POULTNEY — Sheila A. Durrum, 57, died Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, of kidney disease. She was born Sept. 11, 1962, in Glens Falls, New York, the daughter of Thomas and Lynn (Gladd) Martin. She graduated in 1980 from high school in Whitehall, New York. On Aug. 10, 1991, she married Theron S. Durrum in Whitehall. Mrs. Durrum was employed as a waitress at Glens Falls Country Club, B&B Restaurant and the Whispering Pines. She enjoyed bingo, camping and shopping. Survivors include her husband of Poultney; a son, Dale Corbin of Whitehall; her mother, Lynn McKee of Queensbury, New York; three sisters, Robin Manell, Laura Arinson, both of Queensbury, and Julie VanGuilder of Whitehall; two brothers, Jerry Martin of Whitehall and Thomas Martin of Poughkeepsie, New York; a grandson; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her father. The graveside service will be held 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, in Poultney Cemetery with Tom Atkins officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are by Durfee Funeral Home.
