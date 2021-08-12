Sheldon A. Baker OLD LYME, Conn. — Sheldon Arthur Baker, 78, of Old Lyme, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Aug. 6, 2021. He was born in Barre, Vermont, on Jan. 24, 1943, the son of George Baker and Hazel (Griffith) Baker. His early education took place in Montpelier, Vermont, after which the family relocated to Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. Sheldon attended Middlebury College in Vermont and was always fond of claiming membership in the classes of '65, '66 and '67. Notwithstanding the tenuous beginnings to his college career, he graduated successfully in 1967. After trying his hand at various forms of gainful employment, he soon settled into the field of wholesale paper sales, at which he excelled. He retired in 2010. One of Sheldon's greatest gifts was his beautiful tenor singing voice. Whether performing solo, with a chorale, notably with Simsbury Light Opera and Con Brio, in a barbershop quartet or just jamming, he was a delight. To his friends, life's singular joys included listening to or singing with Sheldon. He also enjoyed stamp and coin collecting, wagering on the horses and visiting his friends and relatives in Vermont and elsewhere. His passion for birding took him on trips all over the United States, to Central America and Kenya. With Sheldon's absence, ice cream futures are predicted to drop precipitously. He satisfied his gastronomic interests on TV’s PM Magazine as the Phantom Diner in the '80s. He had an inspiring talent for nurturing and maintaining lifelong friendships. Spending time with Sheldon was always a pleasure. His humor and laugh were loved by all. Sheldon was predeceased by his parents and his wife, Brenda Gael (Broughel) Baker. He will be greatly missed by his partner, Gail Barber; his brother, George Baker, sister-in-law Sandra Baker; his nephew and niece, Chris and Heather Baker; as well as his myriad of friends and his "adopted" family, the Halls. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. at St. Ann's Episcopal Church located at 82 Shore Road, Old Lyme, Connecticut, to be followed immediately by a funeral service at church at 11 a.m. His burial will take place on Monday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. in Cedar Grove Cemetery located at 13 Cemetery St., Fair Haven, Vermont. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sheldon's memory to the Con Brio Choral Society at 1 McCurdy Road, Old Lyme, CT 06371.
