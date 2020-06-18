Shelley A. Murray SHREWSBURY — Shelley A. Murray, 44, died June 7, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 15, 1975, in Rutland, the daughter of James L. and Lillian A. (Stone) Murray. She enjoyed gardening, four-wheeling, snowmobiling and camping. Surviving are her fiance, Timothy Page of Shrewsbury; her father of Brooksville, Florida, and her mother, Lillian Hoague of New Port Richey, Florida; two sons, Justin and Devon White, and a daughter, Jaylinne White, all of Rutland; three sisters, Stephanie Short of Danby, Stacey Murray of Rutland, Jamie Speed of Springfield; three grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a daughter, Toni White. A celebration of life will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. July 4 at Maryville Campground, Route 7, East Dorset. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
