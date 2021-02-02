Sheri Camara Fish WHITEHALL, N.Y. — Sheri Marie Camara Fish, 54 years old, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. Sheri was born on Aug. 27, 1966, in Rutland, Vermont, the daughter of David Camara Sr. and Sheila Camara of Hampton, New York. She graduated from Poultney High School in 1984. At a young age, Sheri was fun loving and wild at heart. Her true passion was her family and the time spent with them at her brothers' stockcar events. She worked within the family business alongside her father and brothers and later excelled at a variety of occupations. Sheri then moved to Albany, New York, where she met her now-ex-husband and moved back to Whitehall, New York, to start a family. Sheri always brought life and energy into any room, with her infectious smile and her contagious laugh. She had an overwhelming compassion for animals, particularly her previous Labrador retrievers, Chelsea and CJ. Sheri always believed that her most prideful accomplishment were her two sons and the wonderful young men they have become. Although she is gone, she will be remembered for the loving, bubbly, and beautiful person who she was and will forever be in our hearts. She is survived by her two sons, Thomas Fish, age 19, and Tyler Fish, age 17, of Whitehall, New York; by her parents, David Camara Sr. and Sheila Camara; her six siblings, brother David Camara Jr., brother Michael Camara and wife Sarah, brother Shawn Camara and wife Martha, brother Daniel Camara and wife Christina, sister Mary Perry and husband Justin, sister Tia Camara. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. There will be a celebration of life held during the summer months. The family requests that all donations be made to Alcoholics Anonymous.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.