Sherida S. Kinney RUTLAND — Sherida S. Kinney, 70, died Sept. 12, 2020, at The Pines at Rutland. She was born in Paterson, New Jersey, Nov. 7, 1949, daughter of Alan and Margaret (Schoonmaker) Statham. She attended Wesleyan College in Macon, Georgia, and graduated from Castleton University. Sherida was a school teacher for over 40 years where she impacted many lives with her love and kindness. She was a member of Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, member and past Grand Officer of the Order of Rainbow for Girls of New Jersey and 52-year member of Stella Chapter #20 Order of the Eastern Star of New Jersey. Surviving are a son, Jonah Bassett Sr. of Rutland; a grandson, Jonah Bassett Jr.; and two nephews, Walter Schneider and Roger Vreeland. She was predeceased by a sister, Shelley Vreeland. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army in lieu of flowers www.salvationarmyusa.org. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
