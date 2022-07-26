Sherry A. Brooks RUTLAND - Sherry A. Brooks, 69, of Rutland, died on July 15, 2022 after a long illness. She was born to the late Wolcott (Brooksie) and Anita (Quesnel) Brooks on November 2, 1952 in Middlebury, VT. Sherry graduated Middlebury Union High School in 1970. Knowing from an early age, that she wanted to do something in the medical field, she pursued a nursing career by attending the Putnam Memorial Hospital School of Practical Nursing in Bennington and began her lifelong pursuit of helping others. Sherry worked as an LPN for several years at the Putnam Memorial Hospital, the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire. Later in life she continued her education and became an RN by attending the New Hampshire Technical Institute. Finally retiring from the Rutland Regional Medical Center. As a nurse, Sherry touched the lives of thousands of people. Many people that had the opportunity to have Sherry as their nurse came out of the hospital praising that “Special Nurse” that attended to their care, even if they didn’t know her name. Sherry is survived by her sister, Deborah (Rick) Carrara, her nephew Christopher Carrara, nieces Elizabeth (Brian) Jung, Cindy (Brian) Valentine, longtime friend Marcia Kingsbury, and many cousins and close friends that shared the many memories of her life. She will be missed by all of us. She was predeceased by her lifelong partner Mark Godnick. A private burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home.
