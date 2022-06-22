Sherry A. Robbins ORWELL - A gathering "In Celebration of The Life" of Sherry Ann Robbins, age 63, who died May 27, 2022, will take place on Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 1 PM until 5 PM, at Brandon American Legion Post #55. All are invited to visit with family and friends in a time of remembrance. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.