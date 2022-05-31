Sherry A. Robbins ORWELL — Sherry Ann Robbins, age 63, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, with family members by her side at the Rutland Regional Medical Center. Sherry was born in Randolph on June 15, 1958. She was the daughter of Theodore and Vivian (Brooks) Caswell. She grew up in Bethel where she attended Whitcomb High School graduating in 1976. She moved to the Brandon area in 1981 and worked at the Highland Press as a press operator for many years. Later, she worked at the Patricia A. Hannaford Career Center as an aide in the printing department. She also worked as a bus driver and custodian at the Career Center, retiring in 2021. Sherry loved her home and her family and she also found much joy from the animals on their small farm. Sherry is survived by her husband, Kenneth Robbins Sr., of Orwell, whom she married in Hubbardton on Aug. 18, 1984; one stepdaughter, Deb Robbins, of Hubbardton; a stepson, Kenneth Robbins Jr., of Mechanicville, New York; her mother, Vivian Caswell, of South Royalton; a brother, Murlan Caswell, of Middlebury; sisters, Sonya Patch, of South Royalton, and Tina Therrien, of Bethel. She is also survived by three beautiful granddaughters and one great-granddaughter who brought her much joy in her life. She is also survived by a niece, nephew and many cousins. She was predeceased by her father, Theodore Caswell, who died in 1992; and a stepson, Jimmy Robbins, in 1996. A gathering “In Celebration of Her Life” will be held at a later date, time and location to be announced. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to The Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St., Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
