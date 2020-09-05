Sherwin Z. Davis SPRINGFIELD — Sherwin Z. Davis, 94, passed away at his home on Wednesday morning, Sept. 2, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 26, 1925, in Springfield, Vermont, the son of Harrie M. and Martha Alice (Freeman) Davis. He attended Springfield schools, graduating from Springfield High School class of 1943. Sherwin served in the United States Navy during WWII. He married Janice R. Thayer in 1945; she predeceased him in 1990. He later married Doris Parmenter Macdonald in 1993; she predeceased him in 2011. Sherwin was employed as a sales engineer with the Jones and Lamson Machine Tool Co. in Springfield for 47 years. After retirement, Sherwin owned and operated Rocky Acres Tree Farm for 20 years, growing and selling Christmas trees from the property he owned since 1948. He was a lifelong and very active member of the United Methodist Church in Springfield, serving as church trustee for many years and on various church committees. He volunteered for church suppers and chicken barbecues, attended to repairs at the church and served as the church historian. In the 1950s, he was a Boy Scout Leader; in the 1960s, he was president of the Springfield High School Alumni Association. He enjoyed fixing things, cutting firewood and taking rides on the back roads of Springfield and the surrounding areas. Sherwin loved his family, his church community and the community of Springfield. He is survived by his daughter, Judith Fugate of St. Cloud, Florida; stepdaughter, Kathleen (and Scott) Metcalf of Springfield; sister, Sylvia Bryant of Springfield; four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren; also by many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his daughter, Elizabeth “Betty” Dunn, in 2010; two brothers, Wendell Davis and Elbridge Davis; one sister, Lizzie “Sis” Hurd Burdick; and two grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Springfield. Rev. Gerry Piper, pastor, will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oakland Cemetery in Springfield. Friends may call at the United Methodist Church from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Face masks and social distancing are required in the church. To attend the services online via Zoom video conference, please send an email to: SherwinDavisFuneral@gmail.com or call/text (802) 546-1303 to request the Meeting ID and Password. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Methodist Church, 10 Valley St., Springfield, VT 05156. Arrangements are under the direction of the Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont.
