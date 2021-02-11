Sheryl A. Daly RUTLAND — Sheryl A. Daly, 82, died Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Feb. 23, 1938, in Dunellen, New Jersey, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Chernichowski) Bogdanovitch. Mrs. Daly was a hairstylist in the Rutland area and later was employed at Grand Union and Tops Supermarket. She enjoyed cooking, reading and classical music. Survivors include her husband, Noel Daly of Rutland, a niece and a nephew. She was predeceased by brothers and sisters. The graveside service will be held at a later date in East Clarendon Cemetery. Arrangements are by Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland.
