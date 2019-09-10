Sheryl L. Bathalon BRANDON — Sheryl Lee Bathalon, age 59, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at her home in Brandon. Sheryl was born in Proctor on Nov. 17, 1959. She was the daughter of Harold and Sandra (Martin) Munger. She grew up in Brandon where she received her early education and graduated from Otter Valley Union High School, class of 1977. In her earlier years, she had worked at Brandon Training School, Nexus Corp. in Brandon and General Electric. She also worked many years at various Brandon businesses, as well as being a home provider for the last 25 years. She recently retired to watch her great-niece, Aubrey, a couple days a week. Sheryl was an avid gardener who enjoyed her many flower gardens and fruit orchard. Canning, kayaking and spending time with her family, the animals and friends, were some of her favorite things to do. Sheryl’s life was her family. She is survived by her husband, Robert Francis Bathalon, whom she married in Forest Dale on July 26, 1991; her daughter, Kalee Marie Bathalon, of Brandon, and her son, Evan Robert Bathalon and wife Kelsey, of Leicester; her sister, Shelley Bilodeau, of Whiting; her mother, Sandy, of Brandon; and her father, Skip, of Forest Dale. A gathering “In Celebration of Her Life” will take place on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at the family home on Town Line Drive in Brandon. Please bring a dish if you wish. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
Sandy, I just cannot believe this happened. Please accept this as an expression of my sympathy in the passing of your daughter. You are in my thoughts and prayers. May your daughter RIP. I'm so, so sorry.
