Shiela A. DeRosia POULTNEY — Shiela Anne DeRosia, of Poultney, left this world too soon on July 14, 2021. She passed without pain and surrounded by her loving children at Rutland Regional Medical Center. She was born Aug. 8, 1960, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Robert and Martha (Maddie) DeRosia. Shiela loved and cherished her children, family, coworkers and friends. She lived her life on her terms and with no regrets. She was a true blessing to all who knew her. She attended school both in Poultney and Fair Haven. She was formerly married to Wayne Tracey, of Poultney, and together, they had three children. Her first job was as a bank teller at Ruland Savings Bank, then she made a fulfilling career and countless friends at CVPS and GMP before retiring to pursue a life of adventure with her beloved partner, Dennis Paine. Shiela had an infectious smile, a gentle heart and a kindness that was felt by all who knew her. She loved flying, travelling and getting lost with her friends and family. She was an animal lover and gardening enthusiast. She adored photography and flowers, sandy beaches and gathering with the people she held dear. She hosted an annual (and infamous) luau, as well as countless Halloween celebrations. Her adventurous spirit found her on remote islands, the top of the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, the Utah and Nevada deserts, and from Florida all the way to the California coast. Nothing was too much. Nowhere too far. She even dove from an airplane. Her strength and determination were unmatched. Her children were her world, and she would talk about her love and pride for them whenever given the chance. She is survived by her three children, Lindsey, Kara and Trevor; son-in-law Allen Matteson; two beloved grandchildren, Sirona and Cobain Matteson; her siblings, Robert, Marjorie, Mary, Leila and Raymond; as well as many nieces and nephews; and countless friends and "unofficial" children who considered her their "other mom." Shiela was predeceased by her mother, father and beloved life partner, Dennis. To say she will be dearly missed would be an understatement. A celebration of life in her honor will be held Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at Plymouth State Park in Ludlow, Vermont, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be located at the Fernwood Pavillion. Any and all who loved her are welcome and encouraged to attend. Come as you are. Suits and sadness were never her style.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.