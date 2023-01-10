Shirlee A. Miron MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Shirlee Ann Miron passed away on December 29, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on February 25, 1942, to Rita Bosworth and Joseph D. Cerretani. She lived in Connecticut most of her life, where she raised a family of four children with her husband, William J. Miron. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Adult and Team Challenge of Vermont, 8 Park Ave. Middletown Springs, VT 05757. This cause was close to Shirlee’s heart. It supports rehabilitation for recovering addicts.
