Shirlee A. Miron MIDDLETOWN SPRINGS — Shirlee Ann Miron passed away on December 29, 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born on February 25, 1942, to Rita Bosworth and Joseph D. Cerretani. She lived in Connecticut most of her life, where she raised a family of four children with her husband, William J. Miron. With the children leaving the nest, she started a new endeavor at Rowley Springs in Bristol, Ct. as a personal assistant. Upon retiring, Shirlee and Bill moved to their second home in Middletown Springs, Vt. She had a contagious laugh and a smile that could light up a room. Attending church was something she enjoyed. Shirlee loved cats, and Max was her favorite. Every special occasion was marked by her thoughtful cards and notes. Among her greatest pleasures was cooking. Bill's favorite cheesecake and her meatballs were always in demand. She had a passion for tigers. Her goal was to save this species from extinction as well as collect any memorabilia she could find. Survived by husband William J. Miron Jr. of Middletown Springs, two sons, Dennis Westcott of Waterbury, CT, Joseph Miron, and wife Maggie of Rutland. Two daughters, Lisa Rose and husband Bill of Block Island, RI, Stacy Pelton and husband Edward of Waterbury, CT; her sister, Pasty Cadoret and husband Donald of Buskirk, NY. Grandchildren, Justin and wife Nicole, Chad and wife Kayla, Travis and wife Jailyn, Alex & Nicole, Cassie and husband Chase, Mitchel, and Josh. Great-grandchildren, Hunter & Harper, Myla & Cameron, Ava, Scarlet, and Sage. She was predeceased by a brother Joseph Cerretani and three grandchildren, Brittany, Brandon, and Rowan. A memorial service will be held on February 25, 2023, at 11am at Middletown Springs Community Church in Middletown Springs, VT. You are invited to help us honor the life of Shirlee immediately following the service at 380 Daisy Hollow Rd, Middletown Springs, VT Leave your sadness at the door, but bring rather your stories, your laughs, and your happiness over a life that was lived to the fullest. A private burial will be held at a later date at Pleasant View Cemetery in Middletown Springs. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland and West Rutland.
