Shirley A. Razanouski RUTLAND — Shirley A. Razanouski, 79, of Rutland, died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Rutland Healthcare and Rehab Center. She was born in Rutland May 16, 1943, the daughter of Rollin and Frances (Morris) Burney. She attended Chippenhook and West Rutland schools and was a member of Saint Stanislaus Kostka Church. On Sept. 23, 1961, she married Vincent A. Razanouski. She lived in West Rutland the majority of her adult life where she and her husband raised three daughters. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed writing poetry, arts and crafts, spending time with her grandchildren and extended family. She was very social and loved to visit with people. Surviving are her three daughters, Frances Ryan and her husband, Michael, of Ira, Louise Lacz and her husband, Thomas, of West Rutland, and Theresa Ray and her husband, Edward, of Castleton; five grandchildren, T.J. Lacz, Samantha Lacz, Sarah Trudo, Jenna Cole and Eric Ray; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Rollin Burney Jr. and Norman Burney; sisters, Carol Burney, Judy Bourn, Jean McGouey and Joan Melvin; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years; brothers, David Burney, Russell Burney, Thomas Burney, John Burney and Michael Burney; sisters, Lorraine Holland, Darlene Alger and Virginia Shelvey. There are no visiting hours. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in West Rutland. Burial will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. There will be a reception immediately following the burial. Arrangements are under the direction of Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland. Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, C/O Mullin-Clifford Funeral Home, 2 Washington St., Rutland, VT 05701.
