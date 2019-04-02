Shirley A. Sumner POULTNEY — Shirley A. Sumner, 80, died Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her home. She was born June 24, 1938, in Granville, New York, the daughter of Harold J. and Dorothy M. (Matteson) Dennison. She married John Sumner, who died in August 1987. Mrs. Sumner was an avid collector of Elvis memorabilia, cardinal and cow items, and enjoyed watching soap operas on TV. Survivors include her son, Jeffery Sumner and granddaughter, both of North Granville, New York; her companion of 31 years, Charles “Bub” Pope, of Poultney; her brother, David Dennison, of Wells, and sister, Jessie Ayers, of Kennebunk, Maine; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also predeceased by three brothers John, Clarence and Robert Dennison. The funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Truthville (New York) Baptist Church, where calling hours begin at 4 p.m. prior to the service officiated by the Rev. Kevin Gebo, pastor. Burial will be at a later date in Mountainview Cemetery in West Pawlet. Arrangements are by Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home in Whitehall, New York. For online condolences, visit angiolillofuneralhome.com.
