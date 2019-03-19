Shirley B. Goldman 8/2/1935 - 3/15/2019 RUTLAND — Shirley Barbara (Mann) Goldman passed away on March 15, 2019. She was born in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and grew up in the small town of Raeford, North Carolina. She attended Hope County High School and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She was very proud of her UNC Tar Heels basketball tradition. After she married her husband, Bill, she moved to Rutland, Vermont. Shirley loved the state of Vermont. Shirley was preceded in her death by her parents Israel and Ruth Mann. Both of her parents immigrated from Lithuania. Shirley was a preschool teacher for many years at the Little Peoples School located at the Grace Congregational Church. Childhood literacy was very important to Shirley. After her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering her time reading to local school children. She loved young children and believed it was important for them to learn how to read. In 2008, Shirley was honored with the Governor’s Award from Vermont Gov. James Douglas for her outstanding community service. Shirley was an active member of the League of Women Voters. She was also a longtime member of the Rutland Jewish Center and an active member of the Sisterhood. Shirley’s top priority was her family and home. While Ron and Wendy were growing up, she always opened her house to their friends and enjoyed cooking for them. She loved the sound of the boys playing baseball in side lot and basketball. Even after Ron and Wendy moved away, boys from the neighborhood would come over to the house to use the basketball court. She was a wonderful cook and loved to entertain people in her home. She loved preparing meals with the fresh vegetables from Bill’s garden. Shirley was also preceded in her death by her brother, Dr. Milton Mann, and sister, Joyce Rothman. Shirley is survived by her husband, Bill Goldman, whom she was married to for 65 years. She is also survived by her daughter, Wendy and son-in-law Ike Zagha, of Oakhurst, New Jersey; along with her son, Ron Goldman, of Houston, Texas. She leaves behind her grandchildren Nathan Goldman, Ralph Zagha, Billy Zagha, Rebecca Zagha, along with Rosie Rosenbaum and husband Todd. She always looked forward to spending time with her grandchildren. The family is extremely appreciative of Evamarie Keller who was her caregiver and best friend after she and Bill recently moved to New Jersey. The family is also appreciative of the care she received during brief stay at Allegria at Ocean Grove. A graveside service took place Monday, March 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Rutland Jewish Cemetery in North Clarendon, Vermont. Donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
