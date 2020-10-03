Shirley B. Rogers CASTLETON — Shirley B. Rogers, 94, died Thursday morning, Oct. 1, 2020, at Rutland Regional Medical Center, after a brief illness. She was born Feb. 13, 1926, in Brandon, Vermont, the daughter of Warren and Laura Belle (Knapp) Blair. On Nov. 3, 1945, she married George W. “Junior” Rogers in Fort Ann, New York. She was a schoolteacher for many years having started teaching at a one-room schoolhouse in West Castleton, then at the Hydeville School, Castleton Elementary, Caverly Child Care Center in Pittsford and retired from the Brandon Training School. She enjoyed knitting, flowers, volunteering at both RRMC and Castleton Heath Associates, and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a member of Retired Teachers Association, as well as Legion Auxiliary Unit 49 in Fair Haven. Shirley is survived by her children, Butch Rogers of Castleton, Sue Hill and husband Jim of St. Albans, and Karen Benjamin and husband Jeff of Whitehall, New York; her grandchildren, Penny Billado and husband Bryon of Castleton, Michelle Steiner of Kodiak, Alaska, Jessie Sue Milo of Massachusetts, Tim Rogers and wife Dainyell of Poultney, Blair Milo of St. Albans, Maggie Tracy and husband Toran of Queensbury, New York; her great-grandchildren, Emily C. Billado of Amherst, Massachusetts, Jiy-Taylor and Jazzlyn Rogers, both of Poultney, Danielle Steiner, Christopher Steinner and wife Brittney; great-great-grandchildren, Hayden, Violet, Chloe, Isabelle, Gabrielle and Lillian; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was also survived by the Brown family, whom she was very close to for many years: Charlie Brown, Jay Brown, Darlene Erwin, Ruth Kent and their families. She was predeceased by her parents and by her husband; her son, George Edward “Tim” Rogers; her siblings, Warren “Bud” Rogers, Millie Philbrick, Kay Hibbard, Lillian Row, Betty Rogers and Laura Blair; and her daughter-in-law, Joyce Rogers. Visiting hours for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc., located at 1939 Main St., Castleton, VT 05735, from 4-6 p.m. Please wear a mask for COVID-19 restrictions. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, 11 a.m. at the funeral home. The Rev. Robert Noble will officiate. There is limited seating due to COVID-19 restrictions. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Castleton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Rutland County Humane Society at 765 Stevens Road, Pittsford, VT 05763. Arrangements are under the direction of the Ducharme Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences at www.ducharmefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.