Shirley B. Rogers rites CASTLETON — The funeral service for Shirley B. Rogers, 94, who died Oct. 1, 2020, was held Thursday, Oct. 8, at Ducharme Funeral Home. The Rev. Robert Noble III, senior minister of Castleton Federated Church, officiated. Jessie Milo, granddaughter, shared memories. Burial followed in Hillside Cemetery. Bearers were Timmy Rogers, Edward Balch, Charlie Brown, Silas Loomis, Toran Tracy and Bryon Billado.
