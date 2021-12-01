Shirley (Gemmell) Badgley RUTLAND — Shirley (Gemmell) Badgley, 84, of Rutland, Vermont, and formerly of Southington, Connecticut, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at Mountain View Center in Rutland, Vermont. She had been the loving wife of the late Bruce Badgley for 43 years. Shirley was born on Nov. 19, 1937, in Middletown Springs, Vermont, to the late Albert and Adelaide (McLaughlin) Gemmell and lived in Southington for many years before moving to Vermont in 1984. Shirley was a member of the Plantsville Congregational Church in Plantsville and joined the Grace Congregational Church while living in Vermont. She worked in the office for Visiting Nurse of Rutland. She also worked as a foster grandparent for 11 years and will always be known as Grandma Shirley. She is survived by two sons, Keith Badgley and his wife, Susan, of New Hampshire, and Darren Badgley and his wife, Karen, of Vermont; two daughters, Roxanne Steele and her husband, Richard, of Vermont, and Rebecca Badgley, of Vermont; 10 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and her lifelong friends, Ann and Ray. She is also survived by her two brothers, Dale Gemmell and Morris Gemmell; many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Bruce, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Danielle Steele; and brothers, Louis Gemmell and Kenneth Gemmell. She will be remembered for always having a smile and always being at every event for her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley’s memory may be made to the Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492. The family would like to thank the staff at Mountain View Center for the care and love they showed our Mom during the last few months of her life. A memorial service will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Grace Congregational Church, 8 Court St., Rutland, Vermont. Plantsville Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
