Shirley Booth RUTLAN TOWN — Shirley Booth, 92, of Rutland Town, died Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at her residence. A service is planned for Saturday, August 19 at the First Congregational Church, 159 South Main Street, Danby, VT at 11:00 am. Shirley’s son-in-law, Rev. James Woodburn, will be officiating. For a complete obituary please visit aldousfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.