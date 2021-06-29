Shirley C. Brown rites POULTNEY — The memorial service for Shirley C. Brown, 91, who died Sunday, June 13, 2021, was held Saturday, June 26, at East Poultney Baptist Church. Lay pastor John Ennis and Pastor Steven Payne officiated. The organist was Denise Taylor and the vocalist was Bill Wiles. A reception followed at the Poultney Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to Poultney Senior Center, American Legion Post #39 Auxiliary, or East Poultney Baptist Church. Arrangements were by Durfee Funeral Home, Fair Haven.
