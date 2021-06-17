Shirley C. Brown POULTNEY — Shirley C. Brown, 91, of Poultney, died Sunday evening, June 13, 2021, at home, surrounded by her family. She was born on April 10, 1930, in Poultney, graduated from the Poultney High School in 1948 and then attended hairdressing school. She married Lawrence J. Brown on June 5, 1949, in Hornell, New York. Mrs. Brown operated a beauty shop for many years, drove school bus and owned and operated the Beauty Mart Motel for many years until turning it into senior housing and renaming it Heritage Court. She was a member of the East Poultney Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher; Poultney Women’s Club serving as the president; Snowmobile Club serving as treasurer; Order of Eastern Star serving as the High Priestess; Ladies of the Shrine; Modern Woodman of America serving as a trustee; Poultney Rescue Squad; American Legion Auxiliary serving as chaplain; and served the town of Poultney on the School Board. She was a loyal Red Sox fan and enjoyed playing cards, bingo, camping, and had been a member of the Rutland County Gallivants. Mrs. Brown had been a longtime volunteer at local blood draws. The Modern Woodman of America had honored her by naming her the Person of the Year for all the community service she had done. Survivors include her husband, Larry, and son Steven Brown and his wife, Debra, all of Poultney, and son Michael Brown, of Provincetown, Massachusetts; two grandchildren, Joshua Brown, of Poultney, and Kelsi Brown, of Hudson Falls, New York; a great-granddaughter, Makenzee Brown; a sister, Eleanor Scheideler of Richfield Park, New Jersey; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Clay Cooper and stepmother Edna; mother, Hazel Huber and stepfather Chris; two sons, Larry Brown and Randy Brown; and a sister, Dorothy Pedone. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at the East Poultney Baptist Church. Please dress casually. A reception will follow at the Legion in Poultney. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St., Fair Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Senior Center, American Legion Post #39 Auxiliary, or the East Poultney Baptist Church.
