Shirley Crossman CASTLETON — Shirley Ilene Crossman, 95, of Castleton died Saturday evening, Nov. 21, 2020, at her residence. She was born on March 1, 1925, in Rutland, the daughter of Ruth Duclo. Mrs. Crossman had been employed by the Poultney Dress Factory for 22 years and owned and operated a farm in Wells with her husband until they retired in 1980. She had been a resident of Wells for 55 years prior to relocating to Castleton in 1997. Mrs. Crossman had been a member of the Advent Christian Church in Rutland and most recently, The Fellowship Bible Church in Castleton, also the Modern Woodman of America in Wells for many years. Survivors include three daughters, Evelyn VanGuilder of Castleton, Henrietta Hayes of Pawlet and Judith Long of The Villages, Florida; 21 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, Willis Crossman in 2001; a son, Willis Crossman Jr. in 2013; a grandson, Tim Lee in 2010; a sister, Rose Kristopolski in 2018; and brothers, Bernard Alberico in 2015, Henry Alberico Sr. in 2009, John Alberico in 2018, Francis Alberico in 2018 and Alfred Alberico in 2018. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Fellowship Bible Church in Castleton. Friends may call from 10:15 until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the East Clarendon Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thank you to Philip Hayes of Wells, Arthur Cleveland of Pawlet, Allison Brooks of Castleton, Dr. H. Peter Diercksen and staff, and Bob Bryant of BAYADA Hospice who always held a special place in her life. Arrangements are with the Aldous Funeral Home, 44 North Main St., Rutland. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fellowship Bible Church, 1308 Route 30 N, Bomoseen, VT 05732; or to BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701.
