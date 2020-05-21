Shirley F. Cole CLARENDON — Shirley Cole, 84, died Jan. 5, 2020. She was born May 30, 1935, in Ephrata, Pennsylvania, and had an older brother, Richard. In Manchester Center, she owned and operated The Yankee Clipper Grooming Salon until her retirement. Survivors include her daughter, two grandsons and a great-grandson. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral service was canceled at the family's request. Memorial contributions may be made to Covenant House, Times Square Station, P.O. Box 731, New York, NY 10108-0900, or by telephone 1-800-388-3888.
