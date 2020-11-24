Shirley H. Scarborough rites MIDDLEBURY — The funeral service for Shirley Harriet Scarborough, 89, who died Nov. 16, 2020, was held Saturday, Nov. 21, at Valley Bible Church in Middlebury. The Rev. Robert Bove, pastor of Brandon Baptist Church, officiated. Seth Hopkins was the organist. A daughter, Debra Scarborough, delivered the eulogy. Remembrances were shared by many. Bearers were Roger, Donald, Brent and Cody Scarborough. The graveside service followed in Prospect Cemetery. Arrangements were by Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon.
