Shirley Harriet Scarborough MIDDLEBURY -- Shirley Harriet Scarborough, age 89, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at her home in Middlebury. Shirley was born in East Dover, Vermont, on Dec. 29, 1930. She was the daughter of Carroll and Adella (Goodell) Haskins. She grew up on the farm in Guilford, Vermont. She graduated from Brattleboro High School and Castleton Teachers College. She taught in West Dover, Forest Dale and Middlebury for over 37 years. She had resided in Whiting for over 40 years and had been a resident of Middlebury for 24 years. She was a member of the Brandon Baptist Church and the Vermont Teachers Association. She is survived by two daughters; Debra Scarborough and Mary Scarborough, both of Middlebury; her brothers, Howard Haskins, Phillip Haskins, Davin Haskins, Stephen Haskins, Thomas Haskins, Samuel Haskins and Gary Haskins; her sisters, Jean Goddard, June Doucette, Rachel Haskins and Rebecca Edson. Many nieces and nephews also survive her. She was predeceased by her husband, Norman C. Scarborough, in 1986, they were married in Castleton on Nov. 4, 1955; her brothers, Daniel Haskins, Stuart Haskins, David Haskins and James Haskins; also, her much beloved grandmother, Mary Howard Haskins Stubbs, who told Shirley about faith in Jesus and promised to be waiting at the gates of heaven to meet her. Shirley also had two special old friends who survive her, Eleanor Billings of Alburgh and Connie Loizeaux of Sudbury. Shirley had two passions: people and reading. As the oldest child of 16, she always looked out for others and was interested in the details of their lives. She led a Bible study in her home for over 25 years. She was a NASCAR fan and was thrilled to see Chase Elliott win the championship this year. Throughout her life, she loved animals particularly chickens, cats, dogs and cows. Her little dog, Andy, will be buried with her. She had a strong work ethic and believed in doing things the right way. She loved to look at the sky, the clouds, the moon, the stars and sunsets. She enjoyed the ocean and vacationed in Maine for many years. Our mother was a very short person but she had a big personality and a big heart. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Valley Bible Church in East Middlebury. The Rev. Robert Bove, pastor of Brandon Baptist Church. will officiate. The graveside committal service and burial will follow in Prospect Cemetery in East Middlebury. Friends may call, on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at the Miller & Ketcham Funeral Home in Brandon. For those wishing to pay their respects, please wear a face covering. Shirley had strong feelings about the need for this. Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Samaritan's Purse online Christmas catalog for choices and information at: www.samaritanspurse.org/christmaschildcatalog.
