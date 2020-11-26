Shirley I. Crossman rites CASTLETON — The funeral service for Shirley Ilene Crossman, 95, who died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, was held Tuesday at Fellowship Bible Church in Castleton. The pastor, John Longaker, officiated. The organist was Andrea Cresci, pianist was Ruth Longaker and guitarist was Zak Perkins. A eulogy was by Judith Long. Bearers were Kevin Lee, Calvin Lanfear, Jeffrey Martelle and Asa Hayes. Burial followed in East Clarendon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Fellowship Bible Church, 1308 Route 30 N, Bomoseen, VT 05732; or BAYADA Hospice, 190 South Main St., Suite 2, Rutland, VT 05701. Arrangements were by Aldous Funeral Home in Rutland.
