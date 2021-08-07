Shirley I. Wisell ESSEX JUNCTION — We announce with profound sadness, Shirley Irene Wisell passed away holding the hands of her son Alan and his wife Heather at sunrise on July 31, 2021, at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester after following a short battle with gastric cancer. She left us with as much dignity as she lived her life. Shirley was born Feb. 22, 1931, to Hobert and Lena (Steeves) Iby. She leaves behind her beloved son Alan Wisell, his wife Heather Godin, and her much loved grandson, Aidan, of Williston. She also leaves her ex-husband David E. Wisell and Sandy Patch, of Rutland; a brother, Henry, and his wife Lorraine (Bundy) Iby, of Williston, and their children, her nieces and nephew. She was predeceased by her eldest son, Charles Edward Wisell on Feb. 22, 2012. Shirley worked diligently for 33 years at General Electric (GE); 11 years in Burlington and 22 years in Rutland. She held various roles including payroll, cashier, technical recruiter, the water distillation department, and in purchasing as a clerk/buyer. Song and music were important to her life and gave Shirley so much. It was part and parcel of everything she ever did. Shirley sang Barbershop in Rutland, Burlington, and Barre for 57 years through to 2019 and leaves behind many lifelong friends. Other than music, there was nothing Shirley enjoyed more than receiving letters from her friends and a game of pinochle. Shirley will be remembered for her gifted sewing skills and her amazing apple pie. She was also an avid line dancer. A deeply devoted fan of the Boston Red Sox, Shirley regularly kept score “in her books” for every game spanning many decades and rarely missed one. She could talk about the players, strategy, trades, and current events with the most avid Red Sox fans. Shirley loved the water and always had her beach bag packed. Heather and Alan would like to thank McClure Miller Hospice house for their care, compassion, and support during her last days. A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held in the Common Room of her residence, Town Meadow, on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. A light lunch will be provided. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester, Vermont in memory of Shirley Wisell. We love you lots, Brave Lady.
