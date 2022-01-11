Shirley (Langworthy) Robinson FAIR HAVEN — Shirley Ann (Langworthy) Robinson was born on Jan. 14, 1944, the daughter of Walter and Josephine (Piontak) Langworthy. Shirley died on Dec. 30, 2021, at her home in Fair Haven, with her husband, Neil, at her side. Shirley grew up in Willimantic, Connecticut, where she attended Windham High School followed by Windham Regional Technical School graduating with a degree in practical nursing. Following her graduation, she worked at the Institute of the Living in Hartford, Connecticut, where she met her future husband, Neil Robinson, who was also employed there. She and Neil were married on June 8, 1968, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Willimantic. After marrying, Neil and Shirley moved to California where she acquired nursing and training experience in pediatrics, coronary care and intensive care units and work with the Kaiser Foundation. This, while residing in Brawley, San Bernadino and Alameda during Neil’s Heart Association employment. On May 10, 1972, Shirley and Neil welcomed their son, Neil "Robbie" Robinson. At age 2, Robbie was initially diagnosed with a grade 4 tumor which ultimately was lowered to grade 2 – the first reversible error tumor in the history of Hartford Hospital’s chief neurosurgeon. In 1974, they moved back to Fair Haven at which time Shirley began her 45-year career as an emergency room nurse at RRMC while training Robbie to walk again. In 1978, there came an opportunity for celebration with the arrival of Rebecca, who brought joy and challenge every day as she was Shirley’s favorite Tomboy! As Robbie began to grow, Shirley and Neil saw a need for children with special needs to have opportunities to experience life outside the family. In 1982, Shirley and Helen Garvey started Fair Haven Castleton Special Olympics. Teams were formed, community members volunteered, high school students volunteered, and the children became Olympic athletes. Rebecca joined her parents volunteering to help with Special Olympics. Shirley loved her family, friends and many of her patients. She had a way of engaging people in conversation. Strangers often became friends. Bingo, lawn sales with Betsy Matte and Norma Ruby, antiquing and crafting were among her favorite things to enjoy. Many expeditions to Brimfield Antique Market and the Washington County Flea Market with Pie and Nancy Ruby were enjoyed through the years. Trips to Puerto Rico, Aruba, Mexico, Montreal, Myrtle and York beaches, Disney World and Disneyland were looked forward to and filled with excitement for Shirley. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 53 years; her daughter, Rebecca Worthing (Ben); her beloved grandsons, Sam, Gabe and Connor; brothers-in-law, Tom Robinson and wife Jean, in St. Anthony, Idaho, Norm Williams and wife Cindy; and a cousin, Judy McCain, Wales, Massachusetts. Shirley’s dog, Olivia, was her best friend and constant companion. The family wants to thank Nora Briere, Alicia Ellwood and VNA Hospice for their loving care for Shirley during her illness. Calling hours will be held between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Durfee Funeral Home, Fair Haven, Vermont. The funeral is private at the convenience of the family. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Sunshine Fund in Shirley’s memory.
