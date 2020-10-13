Shirley M. Crandall RUTLAND — Shirley M. Crandall, 74, died Oct. 9, 2020, at her daughter's home in Bennington. She was born in St. Albans, Aug. 21, 1946, daughter of Leondose J. and Lucille (Lemoine) Tatro. Shirley was a graduate of Rutland High School. Surviving are a son, Bryan Washburn of Whitehall, New York; three daughters, Angela Secoy of Arlington, Lucinda Martin of Rutland and Christina Smith of Bennington; a brother, Dan Tatro of West Rutland; eight grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a sister, Violetta Goodrich, and a brother, Lawrence Tatro. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in St. Joseph Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Clifford Funeral Home.
