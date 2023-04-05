Shirley M. Nelson SPRINGFIELD — Shirley May Nelson, 87 of North Springfield, VT passed away April 1, 2023 at Springfield Health and Rehab in Springfield, VT after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born on June 18, 1935 in Springfield, VT, the daughter of Everand Smith Sr and Myrtle (Page) Gosselin. She was married to Robert H. Nelson, Jr. on April 3, 1954 who predeceased her in 2018 after 64 years of marriage. Shirley graduated from Springfield High School in 1953, she worked at the Brooks Drug Store and also several convenience stores as well as volunteering for the Red Cross. Shirley loved people and enjoyed talking to everyone. She and her husband went on many cruises and always came home with new found friends. Shirley loved scrapbooking, knitting, cross-stitching, roller-skating and she enjoyed long walks when the weather permitted. Shirley is survived by her 3 children; Kenneth Nelson and his wife Diane from Rutland, Bonnie Sandstrom and her husband Gary from Manchester, NH, Carol-Lynn Knight and her husband Rich from North Springfield, along with 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Kenneth Smith, sister-in-law Teri Perkins, half-brother Everand Smith Jr, step-brothers Brent Haskell, Peter Haskell, step-sister Glenda Haskell and predeceased by her parents and step-brother Bryan Haskell. Services will be held 11am Friday, April 7, 2023 at the Davis Memorial Chapel, Springfield, VT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/vermont
