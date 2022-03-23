Shirley R. Small MERRIMACK, N.H. — Shirley R. Small, 85, of Merrimack, passed away on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, after a brief period of declining health. She was predeceased by her husband, Edmund C. Small, in 1991. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, on Sept. 4, 1936, to the late Gardiner and Cecelia (Lassor) Rice. She was a resident of Merrimack for almost 56 years and was a stay-at-home mom until her children were all in school. Shirley then went on to work in the banking industry for many years. After her husband died, Shirley rekindled old friendships and was constantly adding more friends. Her caring ways and life experiences, most notably, the death of three children, were an inspiration to others. She had a very dear friend from her banking days, Monica, whom she talked to every day. After retiring in 1995, Shirley enjoyed a trip to the western United States, Canada and Alaska with her brother and sister-in-law. Shirley was a Girl Scout troop leader for many years, an active member in the Reeds Ferry Women’s Club and the current vice president in 2022. She enjoyed knitting and made countless prayer shawls, mittens and quilts, as well as learning the art of basket weaving. In recent years, Shirley could often be found on her back porch watching and listening to the many birds who came to her feeders. It was there that family and friends knew they could find her, welcoming all who came to visit with a lovely smile and heart! Along with her husband, Edmund, she was predeceased by three daughters, Rose, Cathleen and Mary Margaret; along with a brother, Francis Rice. She will be forever loved and remembered by her three daughters, Shirley M. Small, Elizabeth Swenson (Kurt), and Barbara Francoeur (Gary); grandchildren, Lynn, Kara (Zach), Carissa, Brittany (Nathan), Lindsay (Mike), Jordan and Riellie; great-grandchildren, Aanika, Alex, Levi, Eliana, Madelyn and Olive. Visitation hours will be held at the Rivet Funeral Home, 425 Daniel Webster Highway, Merrimack, New Hampshire, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, from 4–7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 16 Baboosic Lake Road, Merrimack, New Hampshire, on Friday, March 25, at 9:30 a.m.. Burial will follow in Last Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Shirley’s memory can be made to the New Hampshire Audubon Massabesic Center in Auburn. To leave an online condolence, please visit rivetfuneralhome.com.
