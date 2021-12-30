Sibyl V. Kirby RUTLAND — Sibyl Vaughan Kirby died peacefully in her sleep at her home at The Gables in Rutland, Vermont, on Dec. 29, 2021, two days shy of her 97th birthday. She was born in Rutland, Vermont, Dec. 31, 1924. She was the daughter of the late Wallace Myers Kirby and Wilmah Vaughan Kirby. Sibyl was a lifelong resident of Rutland and summer resident of Castleton Corners, Vermont, on Lake Bomoseen. She attended Rutland schools and graduated from Rutland High School in 1942. In the fall of 1942, she enrolled in Emma Willard School in Troy, New York. She graduated from Emma Willard in June 1943. She then attended Pine Manor Junior College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and graduated after two years. In order to receive a four-year degree, she continued at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, New York, where she received her degree in Social Work and was graduated in 1947. Sibyl, an avid athlete and competitor, played both field hockey and tennis throughout her high school years. She continued her sports success at the college level. However, as she once explained, they mostly played against other classmates as they had no way of traveling to other schools during the war. She thoroughly enjoyed her time away at school and kept in close contact with many of her classmates and the schools themselves for the rest of her life. She continued her sports enthusiasm throughout her life traveling around New England playing in tennis tournaments well into her 80s. She also enjoyed golf, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. She had a real love for the outdoors which took her camping in Maine every summer with friends. She first spent her time at Deer Isle and Acadia National Park and then later at Moosehead Lake. She canoed often at her home on Lake Bomoseen, as well as on numerous camping trips. In the 1970s, she brought an RV with a close friend and the two women traveled across the country visiting the great National Parks. She loved the great outdoors. She also made several trips abroad, her first in the 1950s when she took a ship with friends to Europe. She returned several times and enjoyed learning about the culture and experiencing firsthand its famous cities. She visited several islands in the Caribbean and Alaska and Canada. During the last two decades of her life, she would make an annual trip to Abaco in the Bahamas. In addition to travel, she loved classical music and enjoyed attending concerts around the state and in Boston. Sibyl began her career working for the State of Vermont as a case worker. She would drive from town to town meeting with clients. She was passionate about this work and very much enjoyed the sense of service and helping families in distress. Later, she worked at VAC in Rutland. She began work there in 1970 when the new facility opened. It was a state-of-the-art building with a pool for therapy work. She was excited to be a part of this new opportunity for Vermonters who needed special services. When Sibyl retired, she continued her work of service as a volunteer. For many years, she was a regular volunteer at the Rutland Regional Medical Center and the Rutland library. She was always generous with her time and her good spirit. She showed her strong work ethic in her capacity as a volunteer. She is survived by her brother, William Hale Kirby, of Rutland and Killington, Vermont, and her sister-in-law, Zoe Birren Kirby; her niece, Ellen Kirby and her husband, Brian McKeon, and their children, Caroline and Wallace McKeon, of Dorset, Vermont; her nephew, Tom Kirby, of Killington, Vermont, and Anne Kirby and her children, Maxim and Lucas Alvarez, of Boston, Massachusetts, and Killington, Vermont. She is also survived by many cousins and good friends. Funeral arrangements will be through Clifford Funeral Home in Rutland, Vermont. The family will be having a private celebration of life in the spring of 2022.
